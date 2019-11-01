The Kogi State Chapter of the PDP has called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed to investigate the rumour making the rounds that the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole, has imported thugs to Kogi State to unleash mayhem on the electorate during the governorship election.

The Social media was awash recently that the Speaker had allegedly imported some notorious thugs from the South West to unleash mayhem against those perceived as his opponents during the election.

The PDP in a statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Bode Ogunmola and made available to newsmen, said the allegation was very weighty and urged the Inspector- general of police to immediately investigate it, saying the opposition party wants a free and fair election.

Ogunmola said the APC should allow their performances to speak for them, rather than resort to violence, a trait it said they exhibited during the general election.

PDP said it would watch to see how the police and security agencies in the state handle the allegations, pointing out that, “this is the time to justify our confidence as Kogi citizens seem to have lost confidence in the activities of the security agencies in the state.”

The PDP warned against desperation by the APC, pointing out that having been rejected by Kogi people, the party should bow out in honour, rather than cause violence on the law abiding citizens of the state.

When contacted however, the Speaker denied sponsoring or importing any thug to the state, saying the allegation was baseless and misleading.