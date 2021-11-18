From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Chairperson of the Anambra State Election Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Ekwunife, has certified the election free, fair and credible.

The lawmaker also showered encomiums on the APGA-led government, under Governor Willie Obiano, saying it has done well.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“I thank God Almighty for giving us peace in the last election. Even though PDP contested very strongly in that election, people never believed it would be free and fair.

“People never believed there would be peace; that nobody would die but God gave us a sound health, good environment, conducive atmosphere for free, fair and credible elections in Anambra State.

“I believe the outcome of that election, the peace that God entrenched in the system in that election gave everyone the confidence to be in Anambra State today,” Ekwunife said.

However, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Andy Uba, has said nothing would stop him from approaching the courts to challenge the outcome of the poll.

He said his legal team has already started gathering relevant documents and making preparations to file his suit. He lashed out at people trying to cajole him into dropping the idea of going to court, saying he would not be deterred.

Director, Media and Publicity of his Campaign Organisation, Victor Afam Ogene, in a statement, wondered why several days after the polls, his opponents still found it fashionable to conjure all manner of falsehood in his name.

“The elections have come and gone and we are in the process of interrogating the sanctity of its outcome,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .