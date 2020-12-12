From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has discharged and acquitted a former Minister of Foreign Affairs , Ambassador Aminu Wali, over the alleged receipt of the sum of N950 million campaign fund from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

The accused person, alongside the duo of Ibrahim Shekarau and Munsur Ahmed, all of them elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) for contravening Section 1 of the Money Laundering Act (2011).

The EFCC had equally alleged that the said campaign fund received by the party leaders in the state ahead of the 2015 elections were proceeds of looted fund.

While delivering his judgement, the Presiding Judge, Justice Lewis Allegoa said the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, adding that there were evidences that the funds were received from a financial institution.

The judge also affirmed that the Money Laundering Act phrase “ through a financial institution” did not categorically specify any process or financial instrument that should be presented before a transaction could take place.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Kano had also cleared the former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau of any wrong doing in respect to the same charges.