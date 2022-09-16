From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has said that the Campaign Council list released on Thursday, by the party, which has the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as the Director General, was a clear agenda against the South.

Dike, a Port Harcourt-based lawyer, said it was a confirmation of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s agitation against the loopsided appointments in the party, which glaringly were tilted to the North.

He stated that Governor Wike has been fighting against inequality and social injustice meted out to the South in the party, which some persons have mistaken to a personal fight.

The legal expert said the appointment of Tambuwal as the Director General (DG) of the Campaign Council was to worsen the pains of the South in PDP.

Dike condemned the action of the national leadership of the party in the recent appointment, noting the danger it portends for PDP.

He expressed: “The content of the Campaign Council list is exactly what the Rivers State Governor is fighting against. I keep telling people that Nyesom Wike is not fighting any person. He is not fighting a personal war. Wike is fighting for equity and social justice, especially for the Southerners.

“This is the man (Wike) who has complained that it was unfair for the presidential candidate to be North, and the National Chairman of the party, a Northerner. And, again too, now coming to rob salt to injury, the party’s DG is a Northerner. It highly condemnable.

“This appointment portends a further danger for PDP, to have used a Northerner as their campaign DG.”

