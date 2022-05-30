National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the cancellation of all primaries in Ebonyi State.
A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, said the NWC made the cancellation after extensive consultations, deliberations and review of all issues.
“To this effect, all state House of Assembly, National Assembly and governor- ship primaries of our party in Ebonyi State are hereby cancelled. The NWC will announce new dates soon,” it said.
According to the statement, the party urged all aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members in Ebonyi, to remain calm, united and focused, as it takes firm steps to rescue the nation.
Leave a Reply