Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Valentine Ozigbo, has promised to wipe the tears of the people of Anambra West LGA.

Although the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, hails from the neighbouring Anambra East LGA, the governor has allegedly done nothing to change the bad condition of things in the area.

Ozigbo has, therefore, promised to come to their rescue and transform the LGA for the better if given the nod to lead the state by Ndi Anambra.

“When I visited Anambra West Local Government Area, especially the waterlogged period, when you see people swimming on the river, you find that not a single constructed road has lasted there.

“For me, places like that with high economic empowerment asset, because they are known for their agricultural input especially when it comes to fishing, I can tell you that when we do the right things there, things will get better.

“Just two basic things; provide road infrastructure and also provide water transportation infrastructure; and by doing so also provides the ability for us to take agriculture from that peasant level to where we can actually process.

“Thankfully, we now have cargo airport in the Omambala axis. So, it’s easy for us to become the next exporter of these farm produce. And when we have done this, they will become richer and they will take care of themselves. And, indeed, the presence of the government will be felt”, he said.

