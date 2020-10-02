Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede has called on stakeholders in the state to demonstrate high level of patriotism in the forthcoming election in the state.

He also enjoined all residents of the state, especially those involved in politics to show decorum during the election to ensure peaceful conduct.

In his independence message issued by his media aide, Samuel Fasua, Jegede urged the people to learn from the past.

He said while the country had passed through various trying periods in its nationhood, it was expedient that its leaders and people learn from past mistakes and work for a better society.

“We have had our hiccups and terrible moments as a nation; but the truth is that, there is room for improvement, leveraging on our great human and material resources.

“Rather than lose hope and sulk over a pitfall, the reasonable thing is to rise, assess the cause of such a fall and then forge ahead, with all precautionary measures in tow.

“This appeals to our leaders, especially the political leaders to display true leadership in managing the resources of the country, so as to retain the confidence of the people who look up to them for direction,” Jegede enjoined.

The governorship candidate particularly seized the occasion to call on all stakeholders in the coming election in the state to display patrioitism by exhibiting decorum and fairness in the electioneering process.

“We all must ensure that the October 10 governorship election is devoid of any form of disruption, and that we exhibit decorum and fairness, by allowing the will of the people to prevail, through the ballot,” he appealed.