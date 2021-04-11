The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Jude Ogbimi, winner of Saturday’s by-election in Isoko North State Constituency of Delta.

The Returning Officer for the election, Christopher Onosemuode, declared the result at Ozoro in Isoko council area.

Onosemuode, of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, said Ogbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat eight other candidates in the by-election.

He said that the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Emmanuel Tabuko, scored 2,543 votes to place second, while Agose Ogagaoghene of Action Democratic Party (ADP), came third with 66 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11 political parties participated in the by-election, occasioned by the death of a former House of Assembly Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere.

In his reaction, Ogbimi expressed gratitude to God and the people of the constituency for his victory at the poll, assuring that he would give his constituents the good representation they truly deserved.

He commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his support and commitment to the development of state. (NAN)