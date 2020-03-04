The current transformational strides of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration across socio-economic sectors and the progressive governance by successive governments in Lagos State in the last two decades will make it impossible for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to defeat All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

A former commissioner for public transportation in Lagos State, Lanre Razak, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos, said electorate, since the return to democratic rule in 1999, have voted only honest and selfless leaders committed to delivering good governance for the greater good of the majority.

In a statement, he said merit, track record of service and pedigree of politicians rather than stomach infrastructure and primordial sentiments such as ethnicity and religion, had guided the voters in electing their leaders.

Razak was reacting to recent comments by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and PDP stalwart, Olabode George that the APC should be ready for defeat in Lagos State in 2023.