Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Yahaya Bello over the media interview he granted a popular television station on Sunday on the level of the state’s preparedness in the ongoing efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party in a statement signed by Mr Achadu Dickson, its Director Research and Documentation, said “the governor’s silence would have been golden, rather than going to wash his dirty linen in public over his administration unpreparedness and lack of seriousness to curb the spread of the pandemic”

It said the state’s situation calls for prayers to prevent the scourge from visiting it as there is presently no structure in place to stem its spread in the state

It pointed out that rather than sitting down to the business of developing the state, Bello has been busy in “his gym while also shamelessly circulating such activities on social media,” adding that under Governor Bello and the APC, Kogi is already a failed state.

The PDP urged the people to stay safe, maintain all the necessary protocols to avoid being infected with the virus as it is “now glaring and overwhelmingly confirmed that the state does not have a government that believes in the pandemic and has not prepared to protect the citizens in the event of eventualities.”

When contacted for his response on the matter, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said the state government cannot accord the main opposition party the honour of a response.