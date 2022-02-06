From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, cautioned against the impeachment of the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, by the state House of Assembly.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the impeachment process is illegal as it is against a subsisting order of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The opposition party stated that the process has grave implication for the peace and security of Zamfara State, the Northwest geopolitical zone and the country’s democracy.

“It is clear that this panic move by Governor Matawalle is induced by his realisation that the mandate of the PDP, which he took to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is at the verge of being restored to the opposition party,” the PDP said.

“Governor Matawalle should note that the people of Zamfara State are solidly with the deputy governor, who enjoys large political following in the state as the custodian of the PDP mandate.

“Any attempt, therefore, to strip the deputy governor of the mandate of the people on the grounds of baseless and unfounded allegations is a recipe for serious crisis that can result in the complete breakdown of law and order in the state. The state House of Assembly is, therefore, cautioned not to allow itself to be pitched against the people and destroy the state,” the party stated.