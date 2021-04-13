By Henry Uche

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured Nigerians of better days ahead if they will choose political and economic leaders, across board, wisely no matter the inducement in the coming elections.

Lagos State chapter Chairman of the party, Deji Doherty, who spoke at a town hall meeting, said the worst mistake people could make was to choose wrong persons to be at the helm of affairs across board whose decisions and policies affect the fate of the people.

He recalled that prior 2015, Nigerians were not gnashing their teeth but now, the level of poverty in the country have become unbearable.

“We understand perfectly the penury in the land and the reasons are not far fetched, howbeit, Nigerians shall see better days ahead if they would resist any form of inducement and intimidation from any person to buy their conscience.

“It’s good for people to make choices, then compare and contrast and make wiser decisions as it’s obvious today in the country. Nigerians have tested the PDP regime and this administration and others, now they can say without mincing words the difference between the right and wrong.

Doherty said the future of young people in the country, especially in Lagos State is not only bleak but hopeless given the glaring hostile socio-economic environment where businesses and corporate organisations are regrettably winding down due to illegal and multiple taxes (unaccounted for) and other unfounded policies and decisions of the government.