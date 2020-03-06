Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ceded 30 percent of elective positions to women.

The Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, disclosed this during a press conference in Uyo, yesterday, ahead of the party congresses to elect new party leaders at the ward, local government and state levels.

He said it was the desire of the party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in the party in accordance with the approved amendments to their constitution.

“On the token of inclusion, in the forthcoming nomination, we intend to: “Reserve six out of the 17 positions in the executive for women at the ward level, Reserve six out of the 18 positions in the executive for women at the local government level. Reserve 13 out of the 39 positions in the executive for women at the state level. Three out of the 10 positions at the zonal level and nine out of the 28 positions at the national level,” he said.

Ekpo said the party’s ward, local government and state congresses would be anchored on the ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.