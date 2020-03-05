Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, has begun the process of giving more power to women by ceding 30 per cent of all elective positions to them.

State Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo who disclosed this in a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, ahead of the party congresses to elect new party leaders at the ward, local government and state levels, said it was the desire of the party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in the party in accordance with the approved amendments to their constitution.

“On the token of inclusion, in the forthcoming nomination, we intend to reserve 6 out of the 17 positions in the Exco for women at the ward level..Reserve 6 out of the 18 positions in the Exco for women at the Local Government level. Reserve 13 out of the 39 positions in the Exco for women at the State level. Reserve 3 out of the 10 positions in the Exco for women at the Zonal level. And reserve 9 out of the 28 positions in the Exco for women at the National level,” he said.

Ekpo assured that the party’s ward, local government and state congresses would be anchored on the ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion.

Ekpo stated, “From this Saturday, March 7, 2020, we will begin the processes of electing party men and women who will take over the anchor and command of our party at the ward, Local Government and State levels for the next four years.

“We can assure that in our vintage tradition, the Congresses will be anchored on the time tested ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion. On the token of inclusion, it is the desire of our party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in our party.

He implored all stakeholders of the party to abide by the stipulated guidelines, warning that no iota of violence would be condoned.

“It is our desire to maintain the new tradition of orderliness, inclusion and peace that we have entrenched in our party in Akwa Ibom.

“In order to ensure that all the processes are conducted orderly and in line with the stipulations of the party guidelines, our party has appointed Local Government and State coordinating committees who will assist in this regard.

‘We urge all members of the party to work with these Committees to conduct rancour-free congresses beginning from this Saturday.

In the event of any crisis or conflict of interest, Central Congresses Coordinating Committee will step in to resolve the crisis.

“Delegates to the congresses must arrive the venues on time and endeavour to take part in all the processes.

“Events and emerging realities in the past few years in our nation have only proven that our party, the PDP holds the assurance for the kind of people-centric leadership that our nation needs at this time.

“At all levels, our party will continue to strive towards producing men of credible character and competent standing to step into the task of providing purposeful leadership at all level; leadership capable of delivering democratic dividends to our people,” he stressed.