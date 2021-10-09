From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the October 30 convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the leaders of the party in the North has set up a committee to screen aspirants interested in the chairmanship of the party.

Saturday Sun gathered that the committee, which is headed by Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, would consist of one nominee from each of the 19 states in the North, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A party source said in Abuja, yesterday, that this was part of the resolution of a meeting of PDP northern leaders, at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, on Thursday night.

Those touted to be interested in the chairmanship contest include former Senate President, David Mark; former Kaduna State governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema; former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dakwambo; former Kogi State governor, Ibrahim Idris and PDP Deputy National Chairman, Suleiman Nazif.

So far, none of the aspirants have publicly declared interest in the chairmanship contest. Nevertheless, stakeholders, including some of the governors, have been drumming support for Mark, who his promoters say would be a stabilising factor for the opposition party in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

According to the source, the Fintiri panel is expected to recommend not more than three aspirants to the party before the convention.

The PDP Zoning Committee, led by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had zoned the chairmanship of the opposition party to the North.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 94th meeting, held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Thursday, ratified the report of the Zoning Committee.

Before the ratification of the zoning committee report by the NEC, some PDP bigwigs in the North, who have their eyes on the 2023 presidential ticket of the party, had kicked against the chairmanship coming to the North.

However, Saturday Sun gathered that with the ratification of the zoning formula by the PDP NEC, party top shots, including governors, in the North, as well as in the South, have returned to the drawing to plot how to get the upper hand in the October 30 convention.

