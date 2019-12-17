Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example by publishing details of the Presidency financial transactions.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also asked the Presidency to publish details of its financial transactions, including the beneficiaries, the purpose and amount of each payment in line with the directive to the MDAs.

It also charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on the N40 billion allegedly siphoned from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to finance the 2019 campaigns.

According to the opposition party, it is not not enough for President Buhari to issue spending directives to MDAs, without leading by example.

“Nigerians deserve to know how much is allocated to the Presidency, the various expenditure subheads, process of award of contracts, the contractors, the beneficiaries, amounts paid and payment system.

“Perhaps such would explain why certain individuals who are close to the Presidency live in ostentatious opulence and flaunt very expensive lifestyle in the same country where millions of citizens wallow in abject poverty, hunger, homelessness and disease.

On the N40 billion allegedly siphoned from the FIRS to finance its 2019 campaigns, Ologbondiyan said the allegation exposes the APC as a party that thrives on deceit and pretences. It is shameful that instead of being remorseful, agents of the APC are reportedly engaging in dirty infighting over how the money was “shared” with top leaders of the party allegedly getting up to N3 billion each.”

But APC in the statement by its spokesman said the baseless allegations is an unintelligent and crude attempt at a smear campaign. While challenging the PDP to provide evidence from not only FIRS but also any other government agency where the APC took one kobo for campaign, the national leadership of the party, insisted that the PDP lacked the rectitude to make such allegation against the APC.