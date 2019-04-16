Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to tender his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal rather than allow his campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo, insult the sensibility of Nigerians.

The PDP stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday in response to claims by Keyamo that one does not need a WAEC certificate to be president.

The opposition party said that by Keyamo’s claim that that the WAEC certificate is not a prerequisite to be president, the Presidency has “finally admitted that President Buhari does not have a WAEC certificate as he claimed in his INEC form. “

According to the party, “ it is completely inexcusable for President Buhari to swear to an affidavit to claim an educational qualification he does not possess.

“An attempt to deceive the public using a defective reading and skewed interpretation of a section of the constitution cannot exonerate President Buhari.

“Moreover, Section 295 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) is very clear on issues of interpretations and reference to questions of law.

“The PDP, therefore, maintains that the onus is on President Buhari, as ‘Mr. Integrity’ to tender the certificate he claims to possess before the tribunal instead of this lame diversion from presidential aides.”