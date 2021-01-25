From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged United States President, Mr. Joe Biden to sanction leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and officials of the President Muhammed Buhari administration for alleged corruption and undermining the country’s democracy.

The opposition party admonished President Biden to take drastic measures to freeze assets of such APC leaders and corrupt officials of the Buhari administration in the U.S., while ensuring that the lifting of visa ban is not extended to such individuals.

Spokesperson of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement also commended Biden for lifting the immigration visa restrictions on regular Nigerians.

“Now that President Biden has settled down to work, our party urges him to look into the records, especially the report of the Department of State and note the litany of infractions on our polity by APC leaders and officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“President Biden is invited to act on the report of the Department of State detailing cases of human right abuse, arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, detention, torture, shooting and killing of voters, massacring of peaceful protesters as witnessed in the EndSARS protests as well as other atrocious crime against humanity under the Buhari-led APC administration which were also reported by the Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI).

“Moreover, our party urges President Biden to offer support in saving our democracy by enforcing firm sanctions on APC leaders and their agents in Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the judiciary, who openly undermined our democracy by manipulating elections, deploying thugs and security operatives to unleash violence to rig elections in Kano, Ondo, Kaduna, Katsina, Ekiti, Niger, Plateau, Rivers and Kogi states among others.”