Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to address alleged cases of electoral violence and alteration of election results by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also charged President Buhari to end all alleged attempts to bring the unconstitutional third term in office to public discourse.

The opposition party admonished the President to note that the issue of a third term for him is a dead, stating that “touting” a respect for the constitution as a way of bringing the issue to public discourse cannot give it a life.

It noted that rather attempt to spur a public discourse on a third term for himself, President Buhari should know that Nigerians expect him to use his second term to restore the rule of law and a legacy of electoral reforms that will guarantee free, fair and credible election in the country. .

“The PDP notes that if President Buhari seeks to uphold the constitution, he should have used the APC NEC meeting to directly and strongly condemn his party’s resort to violence, killing, forceful invasion of polling units and alteration of results to seize power in the November 16th Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections as well as the Kogi West Senatorial election.

“President Buhari by now ought to have summoned his service chiefs and ordered a presidential investigation into the violence and observed infractions in the elections, including the deployment of a Police helicopter to teargas voters. It is important to state that such a failure however registers grave meanings to Nigerians.”