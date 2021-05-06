From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over rising insecurity across the country.

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, who gave the charge, at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, said it was imperative for President Buhari to speak directly to the people to restore their confidence.

Secondus, who expressed dismay over the attacks on public and private properties in Imo State by gunmen, warned Uzodimma and security operatives to perish any move to witchhunt politicians over the rising tension in the state. He said holistic approach should be used in seeking lasting solution to the situation by trying to get to the root of the matter.

He said it was baffling that over 1,000 inmates of correctional centre could be released and police headquarters burnt and the government is not looking deeply at the situation but heightening tension.

The PDP boss, who described the situation in Imo as pathetic, alleged that intelligence at the disposal of the party indicated that government was looking for scapegoats.

He warned that any attempt to witchhunt political opponents over the attacks on the state will be counter-productive.

“The situation in Imo is pathetic. We charge the federal government to quickly move in to avert more bloodshed in Imo and other parts of the country.

“It is important that President Buhari have to speak to the people and restore confidence. As we speak, Owerri is deserted. This is not right. And we want to charge the DSS, the Police to be straightforward not putting this thing on political platform.

“We have been told that the governor and his team are looking for scape goats; people they can put the blames on their heads. It will be wrong if the governor and his team begin to look for scape goat.

Also, the PDP chairman charged the National Assembly to expedite action on electoral reforms.

“The electoral reform is the key to transparent, free and fair election that will restore confidence to the ordinary voter. We are saying as a party that electoral reform must be passed by the National Assembly and Mr. President must sign moving forward to 2023. That is the only way to restore confidence. The election must be free and affair. We believe in one man one vote and all the votes should count.”