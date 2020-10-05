Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the October 10 Ondo State governorship poll, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to renege on his resolve to ensure that elections are free and fair as was witnessed in the last Edo governorship poll.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call, yesterday, at a press briefing, in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan urged the President not to allow politicians who do not mean well for the country and Ondo State, in particular, to distract him from his resolve not to interfere in elections.

“We invite Mr. President to note the applauses and commendations coming to him from all parts of our nation and the global community over the non-interference of his Presidency in the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in Edo State, a development that allowed the will of the people to prevail.

“Our campaign therefore urges President Buhari to adopt the same Edo stance to ensure a free, fair and credible election in Ondo, without regard to partisan consideration, so that he can leave a legacy of electoral uprightness for which posterity and history can be kind to him.

“We make this demand, because it is clear that the tide favours Eyitayo Jegede in this election and any attempt to manipulate the electoral process at any level will be a recipe for a breakdown of law and order, which Mr. President would not want at this critical time.”

Meanwhile, the PDP Governors forum has said it is strongly behind the party’s candidate in the Ondo governorship poll, Eyitayo Jegede.

The forum in a statement by its Director-general, Cyril Maduabum, yesterday, dismissed reports that the opposition governors are not united in their support for Jegede.

“As a matter of fact, the PDP Governors just rose from a virtual meeting few days ago with a firm resolve and commitment to make sure that all hands are on deck to support and deliver the PDP candidate.

“The PDP Governors are fully aware of the importance of the Ondo elections to the image, solidarity and fortunes of the PDP as a political party. The governors are in no doubt that any division in its ranks will be counter productive to PDP, her candidate and its quest to restore democracy, good governance, and accountability not only in Ondo State but Nigeria at large”, he stated.