Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute some of the officials of his administration, who are allegedly corrupt.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the admission by President Buhari that there are abuses of trust by officials in some agencies of government is a vindication of its stance that there is corruption in the present administration.

It stated that it is public knowledge that none of the government officials and APC leaders, who are accused of alleged corruption and abuse of office have been prosecuted.

According to the PDP, “instead, what the nation is witnessing is the constant harassment, intimidation, hounding and persecution of opposition leaders and other Nigerians with dissenting views, with trumped-up charges.

“Our party stresses that this new assurances by Mr President is in line with the practice of the PDP, in whose administration anti-corruption structures were not only established, but corrupt officials were investigated, prosecuted and where found guilty, punished in line with the provisions of the law.

“It is, however, strange that the Buhari administration is setting up special investigation panels to investigate officials of government accused of malfeasance bordering on corruption rather than allowing statutory anti-corruption agencies and the courts to carry out their responsibilities in that regard.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the Buhari Presidency to stop its pretentious approach to the fight against corruption and allow those behind the humongous corruption in NEMA, NSITF, NDDC, NHIS, FIRS, NEDC, as well as the arsonists in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to have their days before the law.”