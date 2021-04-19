From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately question Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over alleged links with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, also demanded the immediate sack of Pantami, as minister “given the sensitivity of the issue at stake.”

“Our party’s position is predicated on the heightening concerns in the public space and the international arena of possible compromises by the communication minister, who has access to sensitive government documents and information, in addition to data of all individuals, including high profile personalities in public and private sectors as well as the traditional and faith-based circles.

“The PDP is particularly worried about allegations in the public suggesting that the minister compromised the NIN registration exercise by giving room for the registration of aliens and invaders from other countries as our citizens. The party tasks the DSS to investigate the allegation, which has created apprehension, particularly given the rise in banditry and other terrorists activities in our country. The PDP urges Nigerians to remain at alert and very sensitive to their environment, while not hesitating in providing useful information to our security agencies in the interest of our nation,” Ologbondiyan said.