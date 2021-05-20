From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to immediately reinstate all the workers sacked from the state public service.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbobdiyan, said it was shocked by reports that the El-Rufai administration had sacked about 7,000 since 2016.

The opposition party berated El-Rufai for declaring the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, wanted, as well as ordering the sack of health workers and lecturers for joining the strike in solidarity with the sacked workers.

“It is even more worrisome that in its arrogant insensitivity, the Kaduna State government dismissed many of the workers without recourse to laid down due disengagement processes and benefits as prescribed by the extant labour laws. Our party insists the right of citizens to peaceful protest is fully guaranteed in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and charges Governor el-Rufai to douse the tensed situation by coming down from his high horse, rescind his position and listen to the people. Governor el-Rufai must understand that we are in a democratic nation governed by law; where sovereignty belongs to the people. The silence by the All Progressives Congress, as a party, to the situation in Kaduna, betrays its support for the suppressive measures of the state government as well as the unleashing of thugs to attack the workers,” the PDP said.