From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admonished the Federal Government to deploy technology in combating insecurity in the country.

The PDP, which decried the rising cases of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes, also called for the establishment of National Borders Protection Force to effectively police the country’s borders.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, stated this, yesterday, while speaking during a press conference, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Secondus said: “Apparent failure of intelligence to track attacks by bandits and follow up on them is a clear failure of the intelligence community.”

He said there is need to scale up the number of personnel in the security forces, as well as provide them with more equipment to rise to the present security challenges.

“In addition, efforts should be made towards partnership with foreign governments and miscellaneous entities for the war efforts. The situation in our country is not normal and exceptional steps should be taken to restore it to normalcy. The PDP, as a body, is willing to give a helping hand in this direction,” he said.

The opposition leader berated the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government for allegedly mismanaging the economy, security and other sectors of the country

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari of been ‘absent from duty’, noting that is responsible for sorry state of affairs in the country.

“It is very clear that Nigeria is on the precipice with arms-bearing non-state actors menacingly overrunning our state and its institutions and daily eroding our sovereignty.

“These perilous situations have manifested through terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, arson, and inexplicable murderous rampage across our nation. Government’s monopoly over legitimate coercive powers has been compromised and torpedoed with criminal gangs let loose across our nation.

“It is unimaginable that terrorists, who had been pushed out to the fringes by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, leading to the successful elections of 2015, have since boldly reasserted themselves and are now taking territories in five local governments of Niger State, which is only two hours from Abuja.”