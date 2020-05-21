Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged N48 billion fraud in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the alleged fraud has exposed the under belly of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The opposition party stated that “the confession by the queried former Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Umar Bello, that the duplicitous purchase of an ordinary carcass building for a humongous cost of N7.044 billion passed through the Federal Executive Council (FEC) further exposes the rot that has permeated the Buhari administration.”

It claimed that the revelation has further shown how a cabal in the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have allegedly been pillaging the national treasury and fleecing the country of billions of naira through fraudulent transactions in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs), while posing before Nigerians as saints.