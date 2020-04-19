Chukwudi Nweje

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has blamed the recent surge in violent crimes in the state, following the renewal of the 14 days lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19 on the Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The party accused the APC-led administration in the state of establishing what it called “politically-motivated policing agencies” rather than assisting the Lagos State police command with funds from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

It alleged that the LSSTF had been diverted and asked the state government to make public the accounts of the LSSTF.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Taofik Gani, who made the allegation in a statement, lamented that the Lagos State police command under Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosufor is operating under what it described as, “policing under most frustrating, deplorable , unmotivated circumstances.”

He said: “We know that individuals and cooperate bodies have contributed monumentally into the LSSTF.” Where is the effect?

“We are sure that with the right support funding in Lagos state, the police command can adequately eliminate all forms of crimes in the state, the state is rather frustrating the efforts of the police command with creating and funding politically-motivated ‘policing’ agencies instead of directly supporting the police command with funding to procure logistics needed. Lagos state no doubt is a crime-prone state and so any responsive government must motivate the police command and not ignore them to the meagre funding from the Federal Government. Violent crimes have now become prevalent in virtually all communities in Lagos State especially in the last three weeks and appear not dwindling.”

He urged the police to continue doing their best to protect the lives and property of residents in the state, even as he urged Lagosians to be law-abiding.