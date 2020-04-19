Chukwudi Nweje

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos has blamed the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government for the surge in violent crimes in the state, following the renewal of the 14 days lockdown to check spread of COVID-19.

The party accused the administration of establishing what it called “politically-motivated policing agencies” rather than assisting the state police command with funds from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

It alleged that the LSSTF has been diverted and asked the state government to make public the accounts of the LSSTF.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani, who made the allegation in a statement yesterday, lamented that the Lagos State Police Command, under Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu, is operating under what it described as ‘policing under most frustrating, deplorable, unmotivated circumstances’.

“We know that individuals and cooperate bodies have contributed monumentally into the LSSTF,” he said.