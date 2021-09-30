From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An Edo PDP chieftain, Chief Omobumhe Bob-Manuel Umoru, has condemned the decision of the Edo State Government to demolish the headquarters of the State Library and the Ministry of Works for the construction of a Shopping Mall.

He said there is no iota of investment sense or economic wisdom in selling, what he called, ‘these two legacy establishments, built with taxpayers money to ShopRite because a shopping mall is the least of Edo State’s headaches at the moment.’

Chief Umoru who spoke to newsmen at Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area, said: ‘If Governor Obaseki is so keen on having the ShopRite in Benin City, common sense would say he should make use of the land beside Dumez Road which the previous administration was planning for it 12years ago by resolving the legal hurdles.’

‘The governor has to come out publicly to speak to this issue rather than hiding under the toga of bringing investment to the state,’ adding that ‘Edo people want to know if the lands were actually sold or leased to ShopRite as a front.’

The state government last week entered an agreement with Persianas Nigeria Limited for the development and construction of the shopping centre in Benin City.

The governor, while addressing journalists after signing the agreement, said the project is a public-private partnership and when completed, the government would sell its shares to Edo people who are interested.

But Chief Umoru asked, ‘Why ShopRite? Why not any other? Why was the plan to sell or lease not publicised? Who approved the plan to sell or lease the places and for how much? Who are the Estate Valuers of Edo State origin who partook in the covert process? Is this not a case of using an official position to acquire lucrative legacy assets of Edo State by top government officials?

‘This is horrendous and must be stopped. Selling Edo Library and the Agriculture Ministry without any due process is bad on its own not to mention selling it to a foreign firm like ShopRite that has packed and left many Nigerian cities in recent times,’ he said.

