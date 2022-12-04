From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Akin Adeyi, has written the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone XI) over an alleged threat to his life by some loyalists of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

In a copy of the petition obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, and titled “Re: Threat To My Life- Save my soul,” Adeyi begged the police and DSS to rescue him from assistants.

“It is a fact that I exercised my right as a member of the People’s Democratic Party in early 2021 when I approached the PDP Governorship Aspirants Screening Appeal Committee with a petition against the academic qualifications and records of Senator Ademola Adeleke. The panel agreed that the credentials contained lots of damaging errors and fraudulent claims. The panel thanked and appreciated me and thereafter directed that the Osun PDP and the aspirant’s handlers work on the documents before their final submission to INEC.

“Arising from this, my life has been frequently threatened such that I had to formally complain to the police authority and the DSS also the Osun and Nigeria public.

“Since then, the threats and attacks have continued unabated. But, I decided to keep my cool, till this moment. The credentials of the governor remain a subject of litigation but I have since said what needed to be said and moved on.

“My business place was demolished with a bulldozer on Saturday. Before it was illegal and criminal demolition by governor Ademola Adeleke’s agents, my business resort spread over four plots of land and its worth was in the several million Naira.

“My life is their target and I hereby appeal that the police and DSS look into the matter and save my life and those of my family members,” he added.