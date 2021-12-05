Former chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Dr Tayo Dairo, yesterday attributed the loss of multimillion dollar Dangote Refinery to Lagos State to what he described as carelessness of the then Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

It would be recalled that Dangote Refinery was initially meant to be set up in Ondo State before it was later moved to Lagos State under the immediate past administration under unclear circumstances.

Dairo, who granted an interview to a local tabloid in Akure, the Ondo State capital, The Hope Newspaper, also bemoaned lack of continuity in government programmes during Mimiko’s administration

The PDP chieftain applauded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for not abandoning any of the projects of his predecessor, Dr. Mimiko, despite party differences.

