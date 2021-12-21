From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has lamented the intractable security challenges in the country, especially in the South East.

He blamed the situation on the failure of leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Last week Monday and Wednesday, two traditional rulers of Amagu Ihube and Ihitte Ihube communities in Okigwe council of the state were abducted by gunmen. Similarly, since last Saturday, the whereabouts of the Chief Priest of Ala Owerre, Reginald Ejiogu, is unknown.

He regretted that the security situation in the South East has forced those who were preparing to return home for the Christmas and New Year celebration to shelve the plans, over fears that the situation may get worse during the Yuletide.

Anyanwu noted that the prevailing insecurity in the South East has succeeded in destroying the socio-political and economic development of the zone, and stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to nip the ugly trend in the bud.

He expressed bitterness that the APC and its leaders have failed to quell the situation despite billions of dollars channeled into the sector.

“Under the current APC administration, Nigerians are going through economic and political trials. Every sector in the country has collapsed.

“Aside from hunger, starvation and high cost of food items, Nigerians are still hiding from kidnappers or “unknown or known” gunmen.”

The PDP National Secretary, therefore, accused the government of President Muhammadu Buhari of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, adding that what is left for the administration is either to resign or apologise to the citizens over the monumental failures.

He further urged Nigerians not to lose hope over the present challenges confronting the country, assuring them of PDP’s readiness to rescue and rebuild the nation when it takes over power.