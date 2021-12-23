A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mr Abdulwasiu Musah, on Wednesday felicitated the traditional ruler of Saki land, Oba Khalid Olabisi, on his 59th birthday celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musah is the current chairman of the Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission.

He is also the immediate past Deputy Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly.

The former lawmaker described the traditional ruler as a father and a lover of his town.

“It is one thing to be a king and it is another thing for you to be a king that is well accepted by all. Our father has proven to be a father to all and I’m not surprised he’s loved by all `Sakites` home and abroad.

“Since he became our king about two years ago, he has been able to persuade some sons and daughters of Saki to invest in the town and this has led to improved employment.

“Our king has just one intention and that is to improve our town and make it a better place and by extension Oyo State in general.

“I celebrate our father and king on his birthday today and pray that God gives him more years in good health, ” he said. (NAN)