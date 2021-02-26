By Tunde Thomas

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Prof. Tejumade Akitoye-Rhodes, has implored the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to caution the party’s national legal adviser, over alleged attempts to halt and postpone the party’s Southwest Zonal Congress scheduled for March 6.

According to Akitoye-Rhodes, who is also the Chairman, PDP Collectives, the party ‘s national leadership should take seriously an alarm raised earlier by Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde that attempts were being made by the party’s national legal adviser to ensure that the congress is postponed.

Warning on the danger of postponing or halting the congress, the PDP chieftain further added that this is totally unacceptable. Advising the party’s national leadership against allowing any form of action capable of jeopardizing the party’s interest, Akitoye-Rhodes noted that the party was currently facing all kinds of self-inflicted challenges from various quarters.