Mr Marcus Adeuti, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo Central District has urged leaders of the party to pick its governorship candidate from Ondo South.

Adeuti, a former Permanent Secretary in the state, said in Okitipupa on Friday that the choice would enable the party to win the Oct. 10 Governorship election in the state.

He said that the leadership of the PDP should look beyond individual’s aspirations but toward winning the election.

He added that the electorate constituted more than 80 per cent of the voting strength and not members of any political party.

Adeuti, also a former Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, said that the Ondo electorate were culturally poised to give power to Ondo South and any party that fielded its candidate from the zone.

The party chieftain who hails from Idanre Local Government Area, explained that zoning was part of the culture of the PDP and remained infallible and valid at all times.

“In 1999, the electorate gave it to late Adebayo Adefarati of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD) from Ondo North as against PDP that featured late Olusegun Agagu from Ondo South.

“In 2003, the electorate gave it to Agagu of PDP in Ondo South as against AD that featured Adefarati from Ondo North.

“In 2007, the electorate gave it to Olusegun Mimiko of Labour Party (LP) in Ondo Central as against Agagu of PDP from Ondo South but the mandate could not be claimed by Mimiko until 2009 by a Court judgement, ’’ Adeuti said in a statement.

According to him, in 2013, the electorate gave fairly 44 per cent of their votes to the Mimiko of the LP, while the oppositions of PDP and defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) polled 56 percent.

He said: “This means that the electorate wanted power shift but for division of the oppositions on two major platforms and this development gave Ondo Central eight years uninterrupted rule by Mimiko.

“In 2016, the electorate gave their votes to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo North against Eyitayo Jegede of PDP from Ondo Central, a development that saw PDP out of power.”

Adeuti, however, urged PDP leaders to learn from the foregoing not to be misled and do what was right by featuring its governorship candidate from Ondo South to reclaim the state from APC. (NAN)