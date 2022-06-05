From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and governorship aspirant in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has called for an investigation into the shooting of The Nation’s Correspondent, Toba Adedeji, by the police.

Babayemi who visited the recuperating journalist at his residence in Osogbo called on the state government and the Police authorities to probe the incident that led to the shooting of Adedeji.

Toba and two others were reportedly shot during a protest organized by some youths around Olaiya Junction in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Babayemi who paid a get-well-soon visit to the victim at his residence in Osogbo on Sunday described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable.

“I want to deeply sympathize with you (Toba) and two other victims said to have been affected but who we are still unable to reach. Seriously, we believe that this ugly path of victimage is avoidable and its recurrence is becoming unbecoming,” he added.

Babayemi maintained that journalists were no criminals, urging that the system should evolve a mechanism that would see them and other professionals protected, “especially when on lawful duties.”

Also, he advocated that a package could be in place for journalists and other professionals by the government to cushion the effects of degradation they often suffer as hazards while on duty.

Equally, Babayemi said there was a need for the Police and other related security agencies to be reorientated on civil engagements, particularly during riotous situations.

While appreciating the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode for his efforts at ensuring that peace exists in the state, he equally admonished that personnel need to exercise caution in dealing with the public.

“To this end, I want the state government to put in place, a powerful panel to look into the matter, punish whoever is found culpable and make recommendations on how such ugly path can be avoided in future,” he said.

Responding, Adedeji thanked Babayemi for the visit, saying he was overwhelmed because he never thought he could play host to the calibre of the PDP stalwart at his residence.

The Nation’s Correspondent who narrated how the incident happened, said the shooting incident by the Police was needless because according to him, “the protesters were few and with just ordinary stick, they could be dispersed, instead, the Police resorted to shooting.”

