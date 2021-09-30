From Tony O‎sauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Chief Etinosa Ighodaro, has promised to always deliver votes in his community to Mr Dennis Idahosa of the APC who represents Ovia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

He made the pledge at the inauguration of a new block of six classrooms at Ezuwarha Primary School, Iyowa, near Benin, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state facilitated by the House of Representatives member.

The new block has a headmaster’s office, staff room fitted with convenience, as well as desks and chairs for the classrooms.

Chief Ighodaro explained that his open declaration irrespective of party affiliation was meant to appreciate the lawmaker who has performed to their satisfaction in spite of just being two years in office.

‘I was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ovia North East Local Government before I moved to the PDP last year, yet, Idahosa still honoured me with this project when I cried to him about it.

‘We will always give him our support irrespective of party affiliation. That is our resolve in this community,’ he stressed.

Meanwhile, Pupils of Ezuwarha Primary School have expressed relief that they would no longer receive classes under a leaking roof with the inauguration of the classrooms.

A primary 5 pupil of the school, Osayumen Osifo, disclosed that their classes are always flooded whenever it rains and commended the facilitator of the new block of six classrooms.

‘We are always drenched in our classes when it rains and with the new classrooms, we are happy that this won’t happen again,’ she said.

Similarly, Luke Abraham, a Primary 6 Pupil, said: ‘We always feel sad whenever it rains, our classes are always full of water.’

The Iyowa community said the inauguration of the project is an attestation that promises can only be fulfilled by a “man of sound mind, satisfaction and love”.

Community Secretary Elder Festus Igbinomwanhia, who spoke on behalf of the community, said history has been made with the project inauguration.

‘Idahosa is a pacesetter, he has broken the barrier and obstacles that have hitherto militated against others from fulfilling in full measure their campaign promises in Ovia Federal Constituency,’ he said.

In his remark, the lawmaker, Hon Dennis Idahosa, told the people that he hoped to execute and inaugurate no fewer than 100 impactful projects in Ovia Federal Constituency before the expiration of his four-year tenure.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.