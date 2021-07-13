Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2019 governorship election in Kogi, Musa Wada, has won the 2021 edition of Hero of Democracy award in the state, organised by Dreams International Magazine.

The news magazine, in a statement by its founder/publisher, Jerry Adams, said Wada was chosen on account of his contributions to deepening democracy in the Kogi State, and the way and manner he handled situations that would have led to a major political crisis after losing governorship under controversial circumstances.

The publisher said the media outfit “took a special interest on the personality of Wada for his peaceful conduct and coordination in the 2019 election during and after the process, maintaining a lot of calmness in the whole process and allowed democracy to blossom in his state without minding the ills that took place in that election.’’

Adams hailed Wada’s charismatic and amiable leadership qualities, describing them as worthy of emulation for maintaining peace and order.

“I admire him indeed, because the November 2019 governorship election in Kogi State could have turned to bloodbath and this would have led to an exodus of people out of the state if he didn’t choose the path of peace and orderliness,’’ Adams said.

He also described Wada as a technocrat who has gained a lot of experience over the years in the civil service and was ready to put the ideas into proper use. He was born into an average Igala family on May 17, 1963 Odu Dekina Local Government Area.

