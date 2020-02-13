Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Top leaders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State yesterday pledged their loyalty to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. They also described his leadership style, humility and attachment to the poor, as a breath of fresh air.

The leaders, who also comprised at least six suspended council chairmen, women and several youth leaders, spoke during a visit to the Government House , Ilorin, the state capital.

“We can see a difference and people can feel that they have a government. The situation has changed in the areas of road construction, water, health. You have also brought unmatched humility to governance,” Obalola Suleiman, a PDP leader from Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state said during the meeting.

“You have started very well and our people are happy. We urge you to continue along that path.

We are willing to work with you for the overall interest of our state.”

A former commisisoner and a PDP chieftain from Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, Ben Duntoye, aligned with Obalola.