Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all the 23 local government chairmanship seats in the state.

The PDP also swept all the councillorship positions in all the 276 council wards of the state in last Saturdays council polls.

According to the Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Tersoo Loko, five political parties including All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Action Congress (AAC) and the PDP participated in the election.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the main opposition party in the state could not participate in the elections after it lost a court case regarding the election.

Daily Sun reports that the election was conducted statewide under a peaceful atmosphere as there was no reported case of violence in any part of the state throughout the period of the election.

Loko, while addressing newsmen said the elected chairmen and councillors would be given their certificates of return on Monday in Makurdi.