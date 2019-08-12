Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won all eight chairmanship positions in the local government elections held on Saturday according to the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC).

The electoral commission also announced that the PDP candidates won 105 councillor-ship seats in the state.

BYSIEC said 44 political parties participated in the elections while the All Progressives Party (APC) boycotted the election citing partisanship nature of BYSIEC which it alleged was dominated by PDP members.

At the BYSIEC collation centre in Yenagoa City Council late on Saturday night, the immediate chairman of the electoral commission, Bertola Pereke, who resigned claiming the lives of his family members were threatened by opposition elements was declared winner of the Ekeremor council election polling 62,529 votes to emerged winner.

Diepreye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to beat other contenders to emerge chairman of Kolokuma-Opokuma council while Alali Embelakpor was declared winner of Sagbama chairmanship election with 96,468 votes.

Kia Nigeria polled 107,150 votes to win in Southern Ijaw, Victor Isaiah, the caretaker chairman for Brass Local Government Area won with 28,667 votes while Ebinyo Turnah, the caretaker chairman for Ogbia Local Government Area was returned as elected chairman with 17,661 votes.

Alalibo West was returned as winner in Nembe Local Government Area polling 54,562 votes while Oropaye Nimizua was returned elected as the Mayor of Yenagoa City with 89,831 votes.