Tony John, Port Harcourt

Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have won the four state House of Assembly supplementary and re-run elections conducted last Saturday.

The elections took place in Abua/Odual, Ahoada West, Gokana and Opobo/Nkoro local government areas, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cancelled the exercise, following reported cases of electoral violence that marred the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly polls in the area.

INEC, declared Sokolo Solomon, winner of the Abua/Odual constituency after he scored 55, 944 votes.

Similarly, in Ahoada West LGA, Okpokiri Nwanaka polled 32,574, to clinch victory.

Also, Dumle Maol, of Gokana constituency, was declared winner after scoring 55,319 votes.

The House of Assembly seat for Opobo/Nkoro constituency was won by Adonye Diri after he had scored 7,713.