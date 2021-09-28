From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party on Monday commenced the electronic registration of all it’s members in Kogi State saying it is targeting one million more members in the state.

Flagging off the exercise at the state party secretariat , the state party chairman , Sam Uhuotu said the party has been repositioned to take over power in 2023 from the ruling party which he said has woefully failed the people.

The party chairman said towards this electronic registration, lots of sensitization programmes have been put in place in all the electronic media in the state and all other means to inform members and new members to register themselves for the exercise stressing that atleast one million new members are targeted from the 239 wards in the state.

He said the National executive committee of the party formally launched the exercise in Abuja on 9th August 2021 at the national secretariat of the party after which the chairman and secretary of the board of trustees and all the national working committee members were duly registered and party membership cards issued to them accordingly

He said on the 15th of August the state coordinators of the technical committee was also inaugurated to drive the project in their states with a clear mandate to set up state, LG and wards implementation committees which he said has former secretary to the state, chief Sola Ojo as the state coordinator.

The party chairman said the major component of the exercise was to mobilise sufficient funds for the implementation of the exercise and connect to all necessary stakeholders which he said the party at the state level was already doing.

He commended patty faithful who he said in spite of not being in the ruling party still endured all manners of persecution and sufferings to identify with the party and expressed hope that all that sufferings will soon be over

The party boss said all the congresses of the party have been designed in a way that money- bags hijack the exercise and urged all members to remain calm and focused as the party remains a force to be reckoned with in the state.

In his speech, the state coordinator, National technical committee of the exercise, Chief Sola Ojo said the target of the party was not only to win the presidency in 2023 but to win at least the two third numbers of state in the federation including that of Kogi State.

He said the masses have tasted both the PDP and the APC and are now on the best position to judge for themselves which party to vote for in 2023 saying even nursing babies feel the pinch of the maladministration of the ruling party.

To do the e- registration, chief Sola Ojo urged members to get their membership cards ready with a passport, click on the site of PDP management system, type I am PDP. Com, enter surname first and follow other procedures for the e-registration.

