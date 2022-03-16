From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced a joint meeting of its Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The party organs are expected to take a decision on the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket of the party as well as ratify the timetable for the nomination of party candidates for the next general elections.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .