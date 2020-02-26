Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has commenced the recall process of Hon Sam Otuibe, representing Ahiazu Mbaise at the Imo State House of Assembly for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) without prior notice to the party.

In a statement, the PDP chairman, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, Richard Iwu and the Publicity Secretary, Ibe Anyawu, noted that there was no crisis whatsoever in the party both at the state and national level that warranted the lawmaker to defect to another party.

Iwu has also disclosed that the party had passed a vote of confidence in Emeka Ihedioha in the face of his predicament, assuring that PDP, Ahiazu chapter will always support him.

According to Iwu “that we hereby pass a vote of confidence on our son, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha . That we are solidly , totally and fraternally behind him, in all things and at all times , even as our great party legally pursues the review of that obnoxious judgement of the Supreme Court.

“That we pledge our unflinching support to Imo State PDP and the national leadership of PDP, led by Uche Secondus,” the statement read in parts.

It continues “in the same vein, we condemn in strong terms the defection of the member , representing Ahiazu LGA in Imo House of Assembly, Sam Otuibe from our party to APC, whereas Otuibe did not consult our party and her leadership before this illegal act.

“And whereas our party has no crisis in the LGA, state or at the national level, we have decided to commence the recall process of Hon Sam Otuibe,” the statement concludes.