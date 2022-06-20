Governorship candidate of PDP, Olabisi Kolawole, has conceded defeat and congratulated the winner.

In a congratulatory message, yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti, he also expressed gratitude to his party faithful, leaders and people of the state for believing in his course.

“I wish you the guidance of the Almighty God in the onerous task ahead.Congratulations to your spouse and also running mate.”

However, governorship candidates of SDP, Chief Segun Oni and ADP, Mrs. Kemi Elebute-Halle, rejected the results and vowed to challenge it at the tribunal.

Oni who spoke through Mr Owoseni Ajayi, his state collation agent and former attorney-general of the state, said the results, as declared by INEC, did not reflect the true decision of the people, lamenting that the process was marred by financial inducement.

Ajayi, who refused to sign the election results said: “We are rejecting the results, because the election was characterised by violence and intimidation of voters. As a result, we will definitely challenge outcomes of these results in the court of law for posterity and generations coming to know that when conducting elections, you must follow the rules and procedures.”

Similarly, Elebute-Halle of the ADP said the victory of Oyebanji was “tainted with vote buying and corruption.”

Elebute-Halle, in a statement signed on her behalf by Mr Femi Eponlolaye, State Chairman of the party in Ado-Ekiti, condemned the snatching of ballot boxes, vote buying and harassment of her party members.

She claimed political thugs and members of a party in Ado-Ekiti, Oye-Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti and Ilasa-Ekiti, among other areas, attacked supporters of her party.

“The victory of Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the just concluded governorship election, ordinarily would have been accepted by me, if the election had not been fraught by electoral malpractices.

