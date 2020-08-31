The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, condemned attacks on its members last Thursday at Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Operatives of the State Police Command have reportedly arrested two suspected thugs in connection with the alleged attack which was carried out in the premises of a PDP stalwart in Agbede community, Mr. Jah Usman.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Benin City, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, said that gunmen in mask numbering about 11 had on Thursday last week stormed the residence of Mr. Usman as he and others were holding meeting in his house and rained bullets on the people, several vehicles and buildings in the process.

He said the two suspected political thugs were among the 11 suspects that carried out the attack at the residence of the PDP chieftain in which 10 persons reportedly sustained injuries.

They were said to have been arrested by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area following an alarm raised by leaders of the PDP during a campaign tour of Jattu town within council.

The suspects were said to have made confessional statements to the police about their mission.

Nehikhare who said PDP members were also attacked in Jattu and Akoko- Edo expressed the party’s displeasure over the spate of attacks targeted at members of the party at every campaign event.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo and the Police Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached as they failed to respond to calls to their mobile phones but a police source merely said “both the PDP and APC have had reasons to complain about cases of attacks and counter attacks in the past weeks, so we don’t know how best to describe their issues as preparations towards the election get closer”.