Gyang Bere, Jos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State has condemned in strong terms the prevailing attacks alleged orchestrated by Fulani herdsmen which led to the killing of innocent villagers in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, John Akans, described the attacks as unfortunate even when people are restricted to their homes to halt the spreads of coronavirus in the country.

“Our dear Plateau State is at present in a precarious state. Despite the danger our people are facing as a result of this corona pandemic, our people have been subjected to attacks everyday by the unknown Fulani herders without efforts from the state government to protect the people or to arrest the criminals.

“As of today, no arrest has been made. With this, the people of Plateau are at present living in danger as a result of the lethargic behaviour from the governor in both fight against herders and this current dreaded virus. The attitude displayed by the APC and and top government officials does not reflect the reality of what other states are doing to safeguard their citizens across political divides.”

He noted that it was evident that the Governor Simon Lalong-led administration had not done anything to douse the tension among the people who are subjected to bloody attacks.

“It is evidently and soundly clear that the government of Lalong and the APC have failed to douse the already existing public apprehension in this difficult time when the public space is awash with uncertainties; demand the government and the APC in the state have not shown genuine leadership in the fight against the enemies of the people who are killing us everyday, and also this current unseen but dreaded pandemic virus.

“The failure of this present APC leadership has continued to endanger the lives of our people with a clear manifestation that the APC and Governor Lalong are only interested in their party, because that is the only virus they know and understand which has infected their thinking faculty to the extent that they only think of what matters to them and who gets protected from COVID-19 and herders must be APC members.What a pity”

The PDP decried the attitude of Governor Lalong who only invited APC members to an important meeting where precautionary measures were taken to fight COVID-19.

“With this attitude, Governor Lalong has not demonstrated expected visibility and inclusiveness to give hope and direction as well as to continue protecting lives and properties of our dear people particularly the defenseless people in the rural areas who are being attacked constantly by suspected Fulani herders.

“We are shocked by the presentation made by the APC economic team at what was supposed to be a general stakeholders meeting on COVID 19 awareness by Governor Lalong on proactive measures taken by government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Only APC members were invited to project his performance, at the time the governor is supposed to save lives. As expected and to the publics’ greatest amazement, his invited team was able to project his performance to be at 25% for the year 2020

“Our worry as a party with this projection is that even when there was no Coronavirus (COVID 19) in the year 2016, 2017, 2018 to 2019, Governor Lalong performed below 25%.

“We call on the good and resilient Plateau men, women, youth and children not to be overcome by fear and anxiety but to remain heedful to personal hygiene and social distancing regulations as well as extend charity to one another, while also praying for divine intervention from God Almighty at this perilous time.”

“We advised the APC leadership at this critical time to shun political scheming aimed at scoring cheap political sympathy and join hands with well-meaning stakeholders in the state to fight this scourge and the continuous killings of our dear people in the state.

“As a party, we are optimistic that despite such clear manifest of collective leadership failure at this critical time from APC and its government, our party is confident that we shall overcome these challenges.”

234 8033726131