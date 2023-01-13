From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Benue state has condemned in strong terms the continuing acts of provocation and vandalization of its campaign materials, allegedly, by agents of the opposition All Progressives Congress, (APC), across the state.

State Publicity Secretary and 2023 Campaign Spokesman of PDP, in the state, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, was reacting to the destruction of billboards, flags and campaign offices of the party in Makurdi and Gboko Local Government Areas on Thursday.

The destruction was coming barely 24 hours after the PDP began its statewide campaign rally.

The PDP spokesman who alleged that the destruction was led by a suspected agents of the APC said, “PDP observes that it is becoming the norm rather than aberration that its publicity materials are wantonly destroyed by suspected agents of the APC.”

He also noted that only a few days back in the Makurdi/ Guma axis, billboards promoting candidates of the PDP at Agan Toll Gate, Daudu and Yelwata were also vandalised and defaced.

He said “As a political party committed to the rule of law as consistently advocated by our leader, Governor Samuel Ortom, that it remains the only recourse to seeking redress for those wrongs against us, we have duly lodged our complaints with law enforcement agencies.

“We, however, demand an end to this ugly trend as continued lawlessness would at some point beget lawlessness, no matter the docility of the party at the receiving end of it – the victim,” the party said.