From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has condemned the alleged destruction of billboards, posters and other campaign materials of PDP candidates in Lafia the state capital, by the state government officials.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Mohammad Ibrahim Hamza, Public Relations officer, PDP Nasarawa State. The party described the incident as barbaric and a show of shame, saying it was a clear indication of loss of confidence and acceptance of defeat by the government due to its poor record of performance in the administration of the state in the past three and half years..

“The PDP in the state therefore strongly calls on the relevant security agencies to take decisive measures against this inhuman and undemocratic action by enemies of progress and democracy.

“The PDP also uses this medium to call on its teeming supporters to remain calm and conduct themselves peacefully and avoid acts that could breach the peace before, during and after the general election. The party’s leaders are doing everything legally possible to get justice on this barbaric act by these enemies of peace and democratic progress,” it added.